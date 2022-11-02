Nrichminds launches NRICH, a free educational platform 

Nrichminds.com, an edtech company, has announced the launch of NRICH, a free application universally accessible to all students, as per an official statement. The platform claims to publish thought-provoking content across subjects such as Math, Science, Geography, History, Computing, Politics and Economics.

Furthermore, the application aims to provide video links and research references, it also provides a glossary of terms in each article that helps improve reading comprehension and increases one’s vocabulary.

According to the statement, the application is free and is available on both iOS and Android platforms. “Currently, it is only available in English, but the company expects to launch the app in multiple Indian languages soon,” it said.

“Problems like climate change, global warming, and global hunger can only be solved by our children if we allow them the freedom to explore and expand moonshot ideas. And that is exactly what NRICH aims to do,” Nax Reddy, CEO, MD, Nrichminds.com, said.

