NPTEL, IIT Madras partners with Madras Dyslexia Association to provide remediation programme in Tamil

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has collaborated with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a remediation programme for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium.

According to the official statement, the programme is being offered in online mode, completely free of charge through NPTEL. The statement said early and timely identification followed by need-based intervention ensures that the child copes with the difficulties arising due to dyslexia and becomes a productive adult.

The statement added that MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ to enable identification and intervention for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium primary schools. ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ was launched on Friday, September 2, 2022 by V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, and D. Chandrasekhar, president, Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA).

“This initiative is a power answer to the question of IIT Madras’ relevance to the wider society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through its alumni D. Chandrasekhar who is spearheading this initiative. This initiative should also be made available in other languages with the help of AI/ML based systems like those developed by ‘AI4Bharat.’ This should be made available in multiple languages,” V. Kamakoti, said.

Highlighting the impact of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi,’ D. Chandrasekhar, said around 10% to 15% of children are impacted by dyslexia. “This implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools. This programme will pave way for early identification and intervention in such schools, across Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Furthermore, the statement added remedial teaching is a structured, multi-modal programme guided by an individualized education plan. This plan harnesses the strengths of the child to provide strategies to cope with the needs/difficulties. At Madras Dyslexia Association, the remedial teaching is based on the Orton-Gillingham approach and seamlessly integrated with the Multiple Intelligences approach.

Additionally, the ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ includes a screening tool that can be administered in a Tamil medium primary class, a remedial kit and a training programme that equips the teachers with strategies they can impart to children with dyslexia.

