NPTEL, IIT Madras and Amadeus Labs partners to introduce free GATE preparation portal

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has introduced NPTEL GATE Portal, an online portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam preparation. According to an official statement, the portal aims to aid students to prepare for the GATE exam with CSR support from Amadeus Labs Bengaluru. NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), a provider of free online certification courses.

The GATE preparation portal can be accessed through the official website of NPTEL GATE Portal. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam that enables aspirants to seek admission for Masters or PhD in IITs or IISc and other renowned institutions.

“GATE examination tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam,” V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

“In the NPTEL course discussion forums many learners would ask whether the course content would be enough to clear the GATE exam. The learners would request to solve GATE related problems or provide some assistance in preparing for GATE. We then came up with this idea of creating a comprehensive one stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the GATE exam. We recently launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants,” Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL Coordinator, IIT Madras, said.

The GATE preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IITM PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education by providing interventions to students, faculty and management of engineering colleges in India since 2012, the statement added.

