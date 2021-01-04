NPTEL begins enrolment for over 500 online certification courses on SWAYAM for Jan-April 2021 semester

The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc and certification courses are offered through the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) format. (Representational image)

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a SWAYAM national coordinator, has opened enrolment for more than 500 online certification courses, which are open to students and working professionals across India.

These courses are being offered completely free of cost by NPTEL. There is a nominal fee charged towards the in-person proctored exam for the certification. Certification is optional. Students can join these courses through the website – https://swayam.gov.in/.

Some of the popular courses include Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms using Python, Basic Electrical Circuits, Engineering Thermodynamics, Health Research Fundamentals and Constitutional Studies.

The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc and certification courses are offered through the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) format. Learners must watch videos online, submit assignments on a weekly basis and register for an in-person final exam which is invigilated. More than 1.2 crore learners have joined NPTEL courses till date. The NPTEL videos have received more than 1 billion views so far.

Highlighting the unique aspects of NPTEL Courses, Prof Prathap Haridoss, Coordinator, SWAYAM-NPTEL-IIT Madras, said, “NPTEL has been working towards bringing in an industry perspective to its technically rich courses and started partnering with companies through NPTEL Industry-Associate initiative. Companies can partner with NPTEL and use NPTEL courses to train their freshers, cross-skill and up-skill their existing workforce.”

Further, Prof Prathap Haridoss added, “NPTEL currently has 49 Industry partners. Experts and senior leaders from companies are contributing to NPTEL through their LIVE sessions on various technologies and are giving career guidance to NPTEL learners. NPTEL has conducted more than 150 LIVE sessions till date.”

Speaking about the courses being offered, Prof Andrew Thangaraj, coordinator, SWAYAM-NPTEL-IIT Madras, said, “In order to streamline the efforts of learners and to guide them to obtain expertise in an area, NPTEL has initiated the idea of ‘Domain Certification.’ A domain comprises a set of core and elective NPTEL courses. Those who complete a domain (specified core courses + elective courses) with an average score of 60 will get a domain certificate from NPTEL. There are no additional charges/ fees involved in obtaining domain certification. There are 44 domains across 12 disciplines available now and more are in the pipeline.”