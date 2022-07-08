NPCI collaborates with JBIMS to offer master’s degree program in Digital Payments

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has collaborated with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to co-create a Master’s in Management Studies (MMS) programme in digital payments for its employees.

The course is launched under NPCI’s “Learn while you Earn” higher education programme with its first batch commenced today. The programme aims to integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single Master’s specialisation in digital payments.

According to an official statement, the programme is designed in hybrid mode where employees will take weekend classes and spend only one week on campus per semester thereby allowing them to learn while they continue to earn at NPCI. It further added that the programme is aimed to enrich employees with a deeper understanding and knowledge of research methodologies while encouraging them to publish research papers and articles.

Additionally, NPCI employees also have the opportunity to pursue super-specialization and further studies (Ph.D.) after the completion of the Master’s program, it said.

