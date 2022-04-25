NPCI announces PAN India hiring campaign, aims to recruit over 250 engineering trainees

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a PAN India hiring campaign that aims to recruit over 250 Graduate Engineering Trainees (GETs) from across the country. As part of the recruitment drive, NPCI will offer a ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ program for the aspirants to pursue Post Graduate(PG) Certification in Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Machine Learning (ML), or Blockchain from a reputed institution. In addition to the salary package being offered by NPCI, GETs will also get the opportunity to pursue a one year PG program.

Applications process for graduate engineering trainees are now open and will close on April 28, 2022. Engineering graduates from the batch of 2021 and 2022 can apply through the careers page on the NPCI official website.

Through this placement drive, NPCI aims to attract quality talent. According to NPCI, the newly joined GETs will be placed at NPCI’s office facilities in key metro cities across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on live projects in products such as UPI, RuPay, and FASTag. In addition, the engineer trainees will become part of an exceptional peer group consisting of India’s best tech minds and will get to work with a technology team of over 550 domain specialists. They will be the key drivers of innovation who can help NPCI realize the vision of ‘Digital payments for all’, informed the corporation.

“Through this initiative, we at NPCI wish to create high impact career opportunities for young innovators to contribute towards developing breakthrough technology in the payments space. We will continue to work with India’s tech-savvy brains and develop revolutionary offerings to create a delightful and seamless payment experience for millions of Indians,” Nishith Chaturvedi, chief human resource and admin, NPCI said.

