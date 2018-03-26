Now, take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and earn 2 extra credits from university or institute

The notice by UGC talks about a ‘summer internship’, where the students will participate in cleaning. (PTI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its latest notification has stated that candidates who will take part in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities under CBCS will get two extra credits from the respective university or institute. This decision was taken by the Commission during its 530th meeting. UGC in the meeting has thus approved to provide two credits like any other ‘Elective’ under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in Higher Educational Institutions undertaking 15 days (100 hours) Summer Internships under Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan Activities. This information has been notified by UGC in a letter to Vice-Chancellors/Directors/Principals of all universities/institutes/colleges. The notice talks about a ‘summer internship’, where the students will participate in cleaning.

“In this summer internship, it is expected that the students will not only participate in the overall cleanliness in the villages/slums but would also help in setting up systems for sustaining cleanliness/sanitation efforts under Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan. These efforts are expected to provide a great learning experience in Indian context to the students across the Country and would help in improving the overall quality of education,” the letter says.

While instructing the varsity heads, the notice says, “Accordingly, you are requested to consider providing an “elective course” under CBCS with two credits for 15 days (100 hours) Summer internship under Swachhha Bharat Abhiyan activities in your university and its. affiliated colleges, as applicable.

It is informed that UGC guidelines for Swachcha Bharat – Swastha Bharat Scheme have enabling provisions for the universities and colleges to collaborate and to come out with ways to make the Swachcha Mission possible. You are requested to consider the implementation of this elective course from the forthcoming summer session and give wide publicity among the students so that vast majority of the students. opt for this elective course.”