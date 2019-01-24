Now poor kids from general category will also be able to get into IIMs, IITs, says PM Modi

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 6:12 PM

India has about 40,000 colleges and 900 universities and supernumerary quota will be implemented in these.

cbse, cbse class 10, cbse class 10 mathematics, class 10 mathematicsPoor children from General Category will also be able to get into IIMs and IITs

While interacting with the BJP workers from Maharashtra on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with BJP workers on Wednesday and said that he wishes to make it clear that the new quota for the general category won’t have any effect on the reservation given to other categories.

“Now, the poor children from General Category will also be able to get into IIMs and IITs,” he added.

The HRD Ministry told media on Tuesday that the new 10 per cent reservation will be implemented for economically weaker section belonging to the general category beginning from the 2019 academic session. The new policy will increase by nearly 25 per cent seats in various higher educational institutions and universities in the country, a report by DNA said.

Also Read: CA Final, Foundation November exam results declared today!

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision taken at a meeting which was held with officials from the ministry, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for this.

Adding that the HRD will implement reservation from the 2019-2020 academic session itself, Javedkar said that about 25 per cent seats will be added so that the new reservation does not affect the existing quota for students belong to SC, ST and other categories.

He added that India has about 40,000 colleges and 900 universities and supernumerary quota will be implemented in these.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Now poor kids from general category will also be able to get into IIMs, IITs, says PM Modi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition