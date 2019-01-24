Now poor kids from general category will also be able to get into IIMs, IITs, says PM Modi

Poor children from General Category will also be able to get into IIMs and IITs

While interacting with the BJP workers from Maharashtra on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with BJP workers on Wednesday and said that he wishes to make it clear that the new quota for the general category won’t have any effect on the reservation given to other categories.

“Now, the poor children from General Category will also be able to get into IIMs and IITs,” he added.

The HRD Ministry told media on Tuesday that the new 10 per cent reservation will be implemented for economically weaker section belonging to the general category beginning from the 2019 academic session. The new policy will increase by nearly 25 per cent seats in various higher educational institutions and universities in the country, a report by DNA said.

Also Read: CA Final, Foundation November exam results declared today!

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision taken at a meeting which was held with officials from the ministry, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) for this.

Adding that the HRD will implement reservation from the 2019-2020 academic session itself, Javedkar said that about 25 per cent seats will be added so that the new reservation does not affect the existing quota for students belong to SC, ST and other categories.

He added that India has about 40,000 colleges and 900 universities and supernumerary quota will be implemented in these.