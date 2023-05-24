Novo Nordisk, IIIT Bangalore collaborate to drive industry-academia research opportunities and skill development

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine IIIT’s technology and digital capabilities with Novo Nordisk’s development and data science expertise. The partnership aims to explore breakthrough innovations and efficiency gains to better serve the needs of patients.

Under the terms of the MoU, IIIT Bangalore and Novo Nordisk GBS will jointly engage in initiatives including research, innovation projects, hackathons, case competitions, guest lectures, education programs, internships, placements, employee development, branding and corporate social responsibility collaborations. The MoU will be effective from May 19, 2023, for a period of two years.

“We have partnered with IIIT Bangalore to develop deeper industry-academia collaboration with a specific emphasis on healthcare and pharma solutions that leverage technology and data to make a positive impact on patients’ lives. Novo Nordisk is expanding in Bangalore, adding more than 500 new skilled positions each year, delivering high levels of expertise and process excellence for our global company. With access to the talent pool at IIIT Bangalore, we believe we can significantly enhance our innovation contribution to the Indian academic ecosystem and ultimately improve health,” John Dawber, corporate vice president and managing director, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services, said.

Besides fostering knowledge sharing between industry and academia, the partnership will also provide students at IIIT Bangalore with opportunities to gain real-world experiences, develop new skills, and build relationships with leading industry professionals.

“Our goal is to encourage cross-fertilization of ideas between academic researchers and technical experts from Novo Nordisk to drive innovation and develop novel solutions for the pharmaceutical industry,” Debabrata Das, director, IIIT Bangalore, added.

