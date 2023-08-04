Novo Nordisk Global Business Services partners with Manipal Academy to boost Healthcare innovation.

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) and Manipal Academy for Higher Education (MAHE) have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of exploring collaborative opportunities within the pharmaceutical value chain and its application within the healthcare ecosystem, according to an official release.

The MoU outlines a framework for cooperation, encompassing various activities such as innovation projects, hackathons, case competitions, guest lectures, educational initiatives, internships, job placements, workforce development and joint efforts in corporate social responsibility. The signing of the MoU took place on August 3rd at the Manipal campus and will remain in effect for a duration of two years, the release mentioned.

“We strongly believe that this partnership will help in further exploring opportunities in multidisciplinary areas of mutual interest. With access to the academic talent pool at MAHE in collaboration with specialists at Novo Nordisk GBS, we believe we can significantly enhance our innovation contribution to the Indian academic ecosystem and ultimately improve health,” Prasanna Kumar, vice president, global safety, Novo Nordisk GBS, said.

Marking their second academic partnership, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) has previously established a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIIT Bangalore in May 2023. Beyond facilitating the exchange of knowledge between the corporate and academic sectors, this collaboration aims to enable MAHE students to access real-world exposure, acquire fresh skills and cultivate connections with prominent figures within the industry, the release added.

“MAHE and Novo Nordisk GBS will work together to develop training programs and workshops to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals, researchers, and students. This collaboration will promote continuous learning, foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and empower individuals to excel in their respective fields,” Sharath Rao, pro vice-chancellor, health sciences, MAHE, said.