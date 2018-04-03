Not just hubby Virat Kohli, wifey Anushka Sharma too featured in question in school exams

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both have featured in question in school exam. (Twitter).

Question papers rarely attract smiles of students but when asked to write on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli then twinkle in students eyes cannot be missed. Students who appeared for this year’s class 10 West Bengal board examination was taken by surprise when they were asked to write about the ace batsman’s career and life in 100 words. The students were asked to answer the question based on some reference points given in the English second language paper.

“In the ‘Unseen’ section, 10 marks were allotted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over,” said Swarnabho Banerjee, a student of Sagar Dutta High School of Belgharia.

However, Kohli is not the first sportsperson/team that has appeared as a question in boards exam. Here are other five celebs who have featured on boards exam:

Anushka Sharma: In 2016, school students in Thane were asked ‘Who is Virat Kohli’s girlfriend?’ during a physical education exam.The school was criticised for asking a question related to someone’s personal life.

Vishwanathan Anand: The Indian chess grandmaster and his game have featured in several competitive exams across India. One of the questions that checkmated the candidates of Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Exam (PGTTCE) of Jharkhand in 2016 was, “Name the chess tournament where Vishwanathan Anand finished joint second.” The answer to the question is “Sinquefield Cup 2016′. Anand shared the position with three others – Levon Aronian, Fabiano Caruana and Veselin Topalov.

PT Usha: Question-related to PT Usha was posed to UPSC exam in Kerala in 2012. The question was ‘Who was the first Indian woman athlete to reach the finals of Olympics?’ The Payyoli Express’ best most came at Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Rahul Dravid: Rahul ‘the wall’ Dravid has a chapter dedicated to himself in Karnataka school textbooks for class 10. The chapter was included in the syllabus in 2014. No wonder then that a question about the former Indian batsman was certain to come at 2015 exam.

Sania Mirza: Mirza was part of the question posed to NIFT aspirants in 2015. The question was ‘Who was Sania Mirza’s doubles partner for the WTA finals in 2014?’ The answer is Cara Black.

Mohun Bagan: People of West Bengal are known to sports lovers and they show this through putting questions related to sports in the examination. In 2016, Bengal’s beloved Mohun Bagan football club was placed in a state-level higher secondary exam. The question asked was ‘In which year Mohun Bagan was founded?’ The answer is 1889.