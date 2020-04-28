  • MORE MARKET STATS

Not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10, 12: Sisodia tells HRD minister

He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.

"Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11," Sisodia said. 

It is not feasible now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday.

“Not feasible now to conduct pending board exams for class 10, 12. Students should be promoted on the basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9, 11,” Sisodia said.

“Curriculum for the next session be reduced by 30 per cent, exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus,” he added.

