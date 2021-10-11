Norwegian edtech firm Dfavo to expand presence in India

Co-founded by India-born Harinder Aulakh, with Pal Kvalheim, the company is based in Chandigarh with headquarters in Oslo, Norway. It was earlier called Studyportal.io.

Norwegian edtech firm Dfavo has said it is working towards enabling Indian students navigate the post-pandemic world of studying in foreign universities, and has already facilitated over 10,000 Indian students to study abroad in its first 12 months of operation in India. The platform is being used by about 3,400 channel partners and offers access to 1,100-odd educational institutions across the world.

Co-founded by India-born Harinder Aulakh, with Pal Kvalheim, the company is based in Chandigarh with headquarters in Oslo, Norway. It was earlier called Studyportal.io.

Aulakh, the founder & COO of Dfavo, said that the company supports students at every stage of the application process, from advising about different schools and education, to providing support in applying for visas to destination countries.

In addition to helping Indian students choose a foreign institute, Dfavo also aims to make India a destination for foreign students. Towards that, it is supporting students from Africa to study in Indian universities. It is also helping students from Nepal study in Japanese institutions.

Kvalheim, the co-founder & CEO of Dfavo, added that access to quality education is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to help achieve a better future for all. “We consider India our home market as it is the country where we launched our services and where most of our great team works,” he said.

Over the next few months, Dfavo will grow its support service for Indian students who wish to study abroad; expand operations in India; build Dfavo as a leading place to work and preferred employer in India; and support economic growth through service technology and entrepreneurship.