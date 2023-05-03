Northern Europe’s preschool chain, Dibber, enters India

Northern Europe’s preschool chain Dibber has announced their entry in India offering Nordic pedagogy, an emerging curriculum of choice. Dibber has launched three centres in Bengaluru, one each in Hyderabad and Pune and plans to open 20 schools by March 2024 in Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, an official release said.

Dibber was founded by Randi and Hans Jacob Sundby in 2003. The school aims to provides unique learning techniques such as the “Seven Learning friends” – Jumping Jack who promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, Hearty Howard who promotes kindness and empathy, and Woody Woo who encourages experiencing the wonders of nature.

The learning techniques further provides Rhyming Roger who helps with reading and literacy, Colour Palette who encourages to express the creative side, Counting Conny who teaches counting, concepts of time, space, measurement, colours, shape and Play Penny who focuses on importance of play in the early years.

Furthermore, the school also follows the “Dibber Heart Culture” that promises a balanced and enjoyable learning journey. As part of The Dibber Way, the school partners with parents to make the learning journey collaborative and ensure that the same is also reinforced at home. Dibber’s India centres are also developed keeping in mind the age and diversity of children in preschools, the release said.

“With the launch of our centres in India we are committed to building a high-quality early childhood learning ecosystem. Early Learning Centres are where the foundations of numeracy, literacy and creativity are laid. We recognise the impact the early years have on building the child’s intrinsic value and a strong personality. Therefore, across our centres we partner with new age parents who are ready to raise their children as future global citizens and need adequate support from their child’s school as well,” Hans Jacob Sundby, co-founder, Dibber International Preschools, said.

Admissions are open at Dibber Schools for children in the age group of six months to six years, offering preschool and afterschool facilities for infants to senior kindergarten classes.

