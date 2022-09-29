North Bengal University appoints Omprakash Mishra as its interim vice-chancellor

The West Bengal government has appointed Omprakash Mishra, Jadavpur University professor as the interim vice-chancellor of the North Bengal University (NBU) in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the CBI recently in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

According to a higher education department notification, Mishra has been appointed as the VC of NBU for a period of three months “or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor” on recommendation by a search committee or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mishra has been appointed in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya with immediate effect, the notice said, adding that Mishra was also given the additional charge as the first VC of Darjeeling Hill University. The statement mentioned Mishra is currently professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University.

“Yes, I got the letter from the higher education department and looking forward to my new posting. I have accepted the offer,” Mishra told PTI.

Incidentally, Mishra, who joined ruling Trinamool Congress in September 2019 from Congress, had unsuccessfully contested from Siliguri seat in 2021 Assembly election.

Subiresh Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI in connection with teacher recruitment scam. He was the Chairman of School Service Commission (SSC) from 2014 to 2018.

With inputs from PTI

