Noida International University signs MoU with three Indonesian varsities to upskill medical students and faculties

Noida International University (NIU) has signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Indonesian Universities -Universitas Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa, Banten, Indonesia; Physiotherapy School of Academy, YAB and Politeknik Aisyiyah Pontianak to upskill the medical students and faculty members of both the countries.

The MoU will benefit both organisations to recognise their mutual interest in the fields of research, innovation, academic collaboration, exchange programs, joint publications, conferences, workshops, webinars, guest lectures, short-term programs, partnership programs and internship and training.

“Through this collaboration, we want to promote trans-disciplinary research, and student and faculty members exchange programmes. We ensure that the MoU should be functional and the research activity should go on without any hindrance. This year, NIU has 25 patents in different research areas,” professor Uma Bhardwaj, vice chancellor, NIU, said.

The signed MoU with Universitas Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa will facilitate medical study programs and the medical profession studies; nutrition study program; diploma nursing study, bachelor of nursing and nursing profession study and sports science study. Whereas, the signed MoU with Physiotherapy School of Academy, YAB agreed to seek opportunities for funding for projects of mutual interests and collaborative activities in key academic and research areas. And, the signed MoU with Politeknik Aisyiyah Pontianak is based on three dharma of Indonesian higher education which is midwifery study programs, medical lab technician study program and information technology study program.This MoU shall be valid for three years from the date of signature.

“We don’t want to do analytical research. Our focus is on clinical research. Even the faculties, who are doing stand-alone research can visit either of the two countries. The outcome of the research should be fruitful for the masses,” SN Gupta, director, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) said and highlighted the need for clinical research in the post-pandemic world.

NIU has further proposed one-year medical emergency diploma courses for the students of Indonesia. Under this program, students need to visit the NIU campus for three months for practical courses and the rest of the nine months can be attended from their homes. According to the guidelines of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the university has already secured seats for international students in Nursing courses such as General Nursing Midwifery and BSc Nursing. The university also recommended short-term courses for doctors in laparoscopic surgeries, ophthalmology advancements, and research on metabolic diseases, obesity, and disaster management.

“Their medical college, NIIMS, is a center of excellence with 460 bedded super specialty hospital and encouraging practical experience for the students. This association would help bring in joint research projects in fields of mutual interests and exchange of academic publications and reports. The research and courses in medical emergency will help Indonesia in fighting natural calamities which the country often face,” professor Imam Waluyo, advisory consultant for UNITIRTA and PAP, Indonesia added.

