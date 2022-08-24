Noida International University partners with OLA to train and upskill students

Leading educational institution Noida International University (NIU) has partnered with EV manufacturer OLA Electric to train and upskill its students in the field of electric mobility and futuristic technologies.

According to the official statement, the university has already developed a joint curriculum on academic-industry collaboration in lieu to the partnership. NIU aims to upskill its students through training programmes with OLA and produce skilled professionals, the statement added.

The announcement regarding the collaboration was made by Vikram Singh, I.P.S. (retired), former DGP, Uttar Pradesh and chancellor, NIU on the sidelines of an event Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the university in partnership with OLA.

“OLA is an upcoming Indian company and its nice to collaborate with them. We are bringing the complete academia industry linkage here. The curriculum would be developed with the joint meeting of the academia and the industry people. We are going to give education to skilled students, so they are employable with the company. This is the initial stage and very soon we can work for the academia industry linkage in future with OLA company,” Uma Bhardwaj, VC, NIU, said.

Further, Singh said that this collaboration can foster an ecosystem which will be good for future research. “They have brought their electric scooters as you can see, not only for trial runs but for possible collaborations and research in future. That is a good beginning. Also, OLA is a pioneer in non-fossil fuel movement. They have a plan to manufacture one million electric cars. Therefore, we are on a roadmap to a good future as far as ecosystem is concerned, conservation of valuable foreign exchange, and reducing fossil fuel,” Singh said.

The statement further mentioned that during the event several cultural programmes were organised by students from different departments and faculties at the university. The event also organised a lucky draw in which three students won mobile phones while 50 students received consolation prizes and certificates, as per the statement.

