scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Noida International University inaugurates its new office in Nepal

The strategic expansion will acquaint local students with the courses, teaching methodology, and progressive learning approach adopted by the educational institute.

Written by FE Education
Both the universities will soon sign an MoU for academic collaboration
Both the universities will soon sign an MoU for academic collaboration

Noida International University (NIU) has inaugurated its regional admission office in Kathmandu in collaboration with Espot International Education Consultancy, Nepal. Professor Prem Narayan Aryal, vice chancellor, Pokhara University and professor Uma Bhardwaj, vice chancellor, Noida International University further announced that both universities would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for academic collaboration.

“We foster learning in a contemporary yet eco-friendly setting that allows students to live, grow and perform. NIU’s campus keeps students’ well-being and future at the center of planning while creating a stimulating, safe, and holistic ecosystem,” Bhardwaj, said.

The strategic expansion will acquaint local students with the courses, teaching methodology, and progressive learning approach adopted by the educational institute.

Also Read

“Espot Group has already started the need for providing quality educational services in Nepal with this tie-up. Students and parents can easily get services from this newly-launched office,” Rakesh Kumar, managing director, Espot Group, said on the partnership.

Read also: The WorldGrad raises undisclosed funding from OES, Australia

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.