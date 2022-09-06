Noida International University partners with Blue Planet to run environmental studies programmes

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Noida International University for the launch of “Blue Nudge Environmental Studies: Community Engagement and Behaviour Change Program”. According to an official statement, the programme aims to introduce students to the interdependency between community engagement, behavioural change, and building greener economies.

Furthermore, it added that the programme aims to expose students to societal and behavioural interventions while instilling in them the essential values of service and empathy. This exposure will transform the state’s youth and prepare them to be the torchbearers of sustainable living, it said.

In addition, the partnership mentioned that the course will be mandatory for all students at the university, regardless of the degree or stream of study being pursued. “Approximately 4,000 students are expected to participate in the programme,” it said.

According to the statement, the agreement was signed by Uma Bhardwaj, vice chancellor, Noida International University, and Harsh Mehrotra, chief executive officer, Blue Planet Skills in the presence of a team from Blue Planet and Noida International University.

“We look forward to our collaboration with Noida International University to empower the coming generation with professional & environmental skills.” Bhardwaj said. He further added that the hands-on experience and skill development that this programme aims to provide students skills for competition.

The programme is designed as a mandatory two credit course of 30 hours which is divided into 10 hours of online learning covered through eight modules and 20 hours of assignment and fieldwork.

As part of this fieldwork, students will also be encouraged to collect plastic, paper, and cloth-based waste.

“This waste will then be collected by Blue Planet to be upcycled into useful products to promote a circular economy. The plastic waste will be upcycled into school benches, while the paper waste will be upcycled into fresh notebooks, and the cloth-based waste will be upcycled into school uniforms,” the statement read.

