Noida International University begins admissions for PhD programmes

Noida International University (NIU) has announced admissions to its PhD programme for the academic session 2022-23. The admissions are open for full-time and part-time Doctoral Programme as per the UGC minimum standard and procedures.

The last date for submission of application form is July 15, 2022 and the entrance exam will be held on July 31, 2022. The candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria laid down by the university before applying for admission.

Teaching fellowship financial support may be provided to the eligible full time PhD scholars in the form of teaching assistantship after successful completion of coursework.

NIU offers PhD programme in various specialisations, including Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Sciences, Mass Communication, Law, English, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, International Relations, Geography, History and Psychology, Education and Fine Arts.

