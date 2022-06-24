Noida International University announces admission for BTech programmes

Noida International University(NIU) has announced admissions for its BTech programme for the academic session 2022-23. The admissions are open for full-time BTech programmes as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) minimum standards and procedures. The admissions are open for CSE (AL/ML/Data Science), civil engineering, electrical engineering, ECE (IoT), mechanical engineering (industrial robotics), mechatronics engineering, information technology and biotechnology.

Candidates with minimum 55 % aggregate in 10 and 10+2 from any recognized university or institution in India or abroad can apply for the courses. The minimum aggregate for SC/ST (non-creamy layer) is 45%. Only those candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can fill the application form. The application fee for the courses is Rs 1100, which is non refundable. The last date for submission of application form is July 31, 2022.

According to the university, once the application form is received at the admission cell, an acknowledgement will be sent to the applicant’s email, upon successful verification of eligibility, enclosing the detailed schedule for entrance test or GD-PI including date, time and venue.

NIU’s School of Engineering and Technology (SET) offers a four-year full-time BTech programme designed for industry 4.0. The programme claims to focus on imparting technical skills to students required to succeed in the engineering field. Candidates can fill up the form at the official website of the university.

