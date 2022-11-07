Nobel of education: What is the Yidan Prize?

Last week, the Yidan Prize Foundation opened nominations for the 2023 edition of the Yidan Prize. The foundation calls it the world’s highest education accolade, and academicians often refer it to as the Nobel of education. The last date for nominating oneself or someone else is March 31, 2023. The winners will be announced in September 2023.

What is the prize?

Awarded annually since 2017, the Yidan Prize is awarded in two categories to individuals, or teams of up to three members:

—Yidan Prize for Education Research: Awarded for significant contribution to the science of education.

—Yidan Prize for Education Development: Awarded for instituting positive change in education and learning.

Each prize comprises a gold medal and a total sum of HK$30 million ($3.9 million). Half is a cash prize of HK$15 million. The other HK$15 million is a project fund (distributed over three years) to help the winners expand their initiatives.

When was it set up?

The Yidan Prize Foundation was formally established in 2016 by Dr Charles Chen Yidan, a philanthropist, entrepreneur and lifelong learner. Recognising the transformative effect education had on his life, he founded the prize to fulfil his dream of helping others benefit. According to the foundation’s website, the idea of the prize came to him after stepping down as chief administration officer of Tencent, which he co-founded in 1998.

How do winners benefit?

In addition to the recognition and monetary benefits, the winners become part of the Yidan Council of Luminaries—a gathering of the brightest minds in education who come together to exchange ideas, build bridges between research and practice, and act as a collective voice to address some of the biggest challenges facing education today. Through this network, the winners also get access to resources to scale-up and grow their work.

Who have been the previous winners?

There have been six winners of the Yidan Prize for Education Research: They are:

—Linda Darling-Hammond (president, Learning Policy Institute)

—Prof Carol S Dweck (Lewis and Virginia Eaton professor of Psychology, Stanford University)

—Prof Usha Goswami (Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience, University of Cambridge)

—Prof Eric A Hanushek (Paul and Jean Hanna senior fellow, Hoover Institution of Stanford University)

—Prof Larry Hedges (chairman of the Department of Statistics, Northwestern University)

—Prof Carl Wieman (Physics & Graduate School of Education, Stanford University).

The seven winners of the Yidan Prize for Education Development are:

—Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG (founder & chair emeritus, BRAC, one of the world’s largest NGOs)

—Prof Anant Agarwal (founder, edX, the online learning destination founded by Harvard and MIT)

—Rukmini Banerji (CEO, Pratham Education Foundation)

—Vicky Colbert (founder & director, Fundación Escuela Nueva, Colombia)

—Lucy Lake (CEO, CAMFED, who has worked to increase school retention amongst marginalised girls)

—Angeline Murimirwa (executive director, Africa, CAMFED)

—Prof Yongxin Zhu (founder, New Education Initiative, the innovative method of Chinese education in the 21st century).

