No textbooks for civic schools in Delhi, about 6 lakh students suffer

Most of the children studying in these schools belong to the lower strata of society and can not afford such amenities. (IE)

Even though the academic session of civic schools in Delhi began in April, almost six lakh students studying in schools run by the North civic body and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have been without notebooks even after the summer vacation ended. Most of the children studying in these schools belong to the lower strata of society and can not afford such amenities.

As stated in the article 8 of the Right to education (RTE) ACT, implemented in 2009, it is mandatory for the primary schools run by the corporation to provide stationery, books, notebooks and other such facilities to the children.

Since the beginning of the academic session which began in April this year, the children have only been provided with textbooks and there are notebooks available. For other facilities like school uniform and bags, funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of parents. According to a report in The Indian Express parents are complaining about lack of basic facilities as it hampers the academics of children.

The number of notebooks that are provided to students of various classes is as follows:

Class Nursery – II: 4 Notebook each for English, Hindi, Maths and drawing.

Class III to V – 6 Notebooks each, 2 additional notebooks for social science and science.

Not just the students are facing these issues, the teachers in these schools have also not received their salaries for the months of May and June, the report added.

Last year too, the notebooks were provided after August 15, at some schools even later. In 2016, when the parents of these children moved to High Court with their plea of lack of facilities the East Corporation schools blamed the changes in the tendering process for the delay. The officials questioned often blame different authorities involved in the process.