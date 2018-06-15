No school bags needed! Haryana government takes this big decision for primary school students

Sharma said 238 schools at the block-level would be made English-speaking. (PTI)

The Haryana government has decided to remove the burden of school bags from primary school students, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said today. “We have decided that students would go to primary schools without bags,” Sharma said in a statement. He said two schools in each block would be made English-speaking education institutions, starting from July 1. Sharma said 238 schools at the block-level would be made English-speaking. He said the number of English-speaking schools in the state has already reached 418.