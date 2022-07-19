No reported shortage of NCERT books, Agniveers will be given class 12th certification; says Union edu minister in Lok Sabha

There is no reported shortage of NCERT books in the country, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session. The remark was made in response to the questions tabled in Lok Sabha by Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Member of Parliament. Further, in another response to Abhishek Banerjee, Member of Parliament, on educations schemes for Agniveer students, the education minister replied that a system would be introduced to give enrolled Agniveers, who have qualified class 10, will be provided a certificate for 10+2 (equivalent) on completion of their four year period.

The 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session has started on July 18, 2022 and will continue till August 13, 2022. According to the ministry, 4.25 crore textbooks for the academic session 2022-23 have already been distributed through 950 empanelled vendors all over nation.

In addition, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are also distributed through its sales counters located at NCERT headquarter, New Delhi, its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong and its regional centers at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Guwahati, the response noted.

“The online ordered textbooks are supplied at the doorstep of the customer with the help of Indian Postal Services. All the NCERT textbooks are also made available for free download in PDF form through its digital platforms such as E-Pathshala, E-Pub, to facilitate the students across the country,” the minister replied.

“To support the initiative, the Department of School Education and Literacy, through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, has initiated a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10th pass to further their education and obtain a 12th pass certificate by developing general and customized courses and relevant assessment,” the education minister further added on Agniveer Scheme.

