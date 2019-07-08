No proposal to implement common salary package for CBSE teachers: HRD Ministry

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
The HRD Ministry on Monday ruled out any proposal to implement a common salary package for teachers working in CBSE schools across the country. The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. “No proposal is under consideration to implement a common salary package for teachers working in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across the country,” Nishank said.
