No proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants from poor families: HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry on Monday ruled out any proposal to establish affordable training centers for IIT aspirants belonging to poor families and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society. The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“At present, there is no proposal to establish affordable training centres for IIT aspirants belonging to the poor families and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society,” Nishank said. He added, “However, in the interest of students including the most disadvantaged, the government has launched Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), which offers interactive course content such as video lectures, reading material, self-assessment through tests and quizzes and online discussion forum for clearing doubts for students from class 9 to post-graduation.”