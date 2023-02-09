No policy decision taken on allowing private deemed universities in state, says Kerala govt

The Kerala government has not taken any policy decision to allow private deemed universities in the southern state, according to an official statement. R Bindhu, higher education minister, further informed the state assembly that the government constituted a five-member panel to study a report submitted to it by the state higher education council in this regard and come up with its recommendations on the matter, as per the statement.

Her statement assumes significance in the wake of recent vehement criticism made by opposition congress against the CPI(M)-led government’s reported move to give nod for private and deemed varsities in the state which the Marxisty party had opposed all along.

“No policy decision has been taken by the government to permit private deemed universities in the state,” Bindhu said.

The committee is entrusted to study the report and submit its recommendations in this regard to the government, she further added.

The panel comprises the chief secretary, principal secretary higher education, chief principal secretary of the CM, Shyam B Menon (professor, Delhi University) and Sabu Thomas (vice chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University), the minister added.

With inputs from PTI.