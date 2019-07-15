No plan to recognise one year master’s degree of foreign universities

Foreign Degree: Govt has entered into MoUs only with two countries to recognise each other’s degree.

Foreign Degree: The Union government has no plan to recognise one-year post-graduate degrees obtained by foreign universities. The government has also denied that it had set up a panel to specifically into the issue of granting recognition to one-year postgraduate degree offered by the universities located outside the country. However, a committee under the leadership of UGC chairman was set up by the government to look into decide the equivalence of qualifications of foreign degrees with Indian degrees, informed HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The committee recommended that India may recognise foreign degrees on the basis of mutual respect for the academic sovereignty of each country.

So far India has signed agreements only with two countries, France and Morocco to recognise each other’s degrees so that students from both the sides can have a hassle-free mobility and valid degree.

However, the government has no plan or proposal to recognise one-year post-graduate degrees awarded by foreign universities.

“There is no proposal at present to recognize one year Master’s degree obtained from foreign countries,” Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Lok Sabha.

“As per the current policy, equivalence is accorded by AIU only for those master degrees awarded by approved foreign universities that are of two-year duration,” clarified the minister.

The expert panel has recommended the government to enter into agreements with those countries that have a rigorous, robust and credible system for recognising their higher educational institutions and programmes. And this recognition will be made at the same level of degree offered by Indian universities.

The government has also shared the draft of the agreement with all the countries that have been approached by the government under the Study in India programme to increase the number of inbound foreign students in the country.

