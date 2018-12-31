No plan to open any satellite campus of JNU, IITs or IIMs: Government

The JNU is a renowned learning centre for international studies but it has been mired in the controversies over bitter student politics between right wing and left leaning student unions.

The government has not received any proposal to open satellite campuses or branches of prestigious engineering institutes and management institutions like IITs or IIMs in the country under public-private partnership mode. It has also denied any plan to open a branch or a satellite campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University anywhere in the country. The JNU is a renowned learning centre for international studies but it has been mired in the controversies over bitter student politics between right wing and left leaning student unions.

In response to a question, the government clarified in the Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal in this regard.

BJP members Manoj Tiwari and Hari Om Pandey have sought the details about any such move, proposed budget and whether the government was also planning to expand the reach of these premier institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode on build, operate and transfer basis.

“As a policy Government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions,” Satyapal Singh, minister of state in the ministry of human resource and development, informed the Lok Sabha in response to the members’ queries seeking the reasons for not opening the satellite campus or branches of these premier institutes.

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study. Unlike JNU, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has three off site campuses at Malappuram in Kerala, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar.