No offline exams up to Class 8 in Delhi govt schools, assessment to be project-based: Directorate of Education

February 24, 2021 8:38 PM

According to the guidelines, for Classes 3 to 5, 30 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks and 40 marks for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

The Delhi government issued guidelines to its schools on Wednesday for the assessment of the students up to Class 8, ruling out offline examinations and instead, asking them to grade the students on the basis of projects and assignments.

The guidelines of the Directorate of Education (DoE) have been issued to the government-run and aided schools for assessment for the 2020-21 academic session, during which schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all teaching and learning activities were conducted online.

“Since no classroom teaching and learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, the formal mode of pen-and-paper assessment will be replaced by a subject-wise assessment of projects and assignments for Classes 3 to 8,” said Rita Sharma, Additional Director of Education, Delhi.

Similarly, for Classes 6 to 8, 20 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks and 50 marks for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

“In case a student does not have access to a digital device or internet, the assignments and projects will be given in hard copies by calling his parents to the school while following the COVID-19 guidelines,” Sharma said.

