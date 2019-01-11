No more Maths phobia: CBSE plans to introduce two level mathematics paper for class 10 exams

Those students who fail or get compartments in their Mathematics-Standard exam will have opportunity to appear for compartment exam in either of two levels.

In a good news for students, who are scared of mathematics, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to have two levels of maths exam for class 10 from next year.

Apart from existing level, a simpler mathematics syllabus will come into effect under level-2. As per CBSE official circular, the current mathematics will be known as Mathematics-Standard, while the easier one will be called Mathematics-Basic.

Those students who fail or get compartments in their Mathematics-Standard exam will have opportunity to appear for compartment exam in either of two levels.

“The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels of examination would remain the same; so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of Board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities,” according to the official circular.

However, students who appear for Basic-level exam will not chance to pursue mathematics at the higher education level.

In order to pursue higher education, Mathematics-Standard will be considered as the qualifying exam. Students will have the right to choose between two levels. They will be required to submit their choice before their exams to CBSE.