No admissions registered in Karnataka’s private Pre-University colleges for three years

At least 541 private PU (Pre-university) colleges in Karnataka, including 166 colleges in the Bengaluru district have registered zero admissions in the last three years. There are about 61 PU colleges in Bengaluru North, 93 colleges in Bengaluru South, and 12 colleges in Bengaluru Rural. According to an IE report, none of these colleges have registered admissions for the academic year 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.

The district deputy director of Bengaluru North Shriram told the IE that the reason behind decreasing the numbers in admission is the low quality of infrastructure, inadequate teaching faculty, and lack of instructure high admission fees. On the other side, there is a rise in admissions in Bengaluru North Govt colleges.

Anand Raj, district deputy director of Bengaluru South said that 7 private pre-colleges got closed due to the lack of admissions. A lot of these colleges which registered zero admissions can apply for renewal of the admission process this year. The PU board needs to accept the last call in the wake of surveying the college’s infrastructure, teaching, and administration needs.

However, districts like Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Gadag have noticed only their six colleges have registered zero admissions. In the meantime, exclusively three schools in Uttara Kannada registered zero admissions within the final three years.