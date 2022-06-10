No additional mop up round for filling nursing courses for academic year 2021-22, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has refused to direct the Centre and the Indian Nursing Council to conduct an additional mop up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses in Delhi for the academic year 2021-22, stating that the admission process cannot be endless.

A vacation bench of justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose dismissed the pleas of St Stephen’s Hospital College of Nursing and Angela Biju seeking a direction to open the admission process by allowing one more additional mop up round for the nursing courses for 2021-22. The plea was filed on the grounds that nearly 110 seats are remaining vacant in Delhi nursing institutions.

The pleas alleged that the time schedule for two government nursing colleges was extended from March 31 to May 15 and hence, such a relief can be granted to St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing as well.

The admission process for the nursing courses in Delhi ended on March 31, 2022 for the academic session of 2021-22.

“From the notification issued by the Indian Nursing Council, the last date of admission for the academic year 2021-22 was March 31, 2022. As per the settled position, the time schedule for the admission in education institutions has to be adhered to. As such the high court has rightly refused to entertain the petition and grant any relief of further mop up round to fill up the seats which have remained vacant,” the bench said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Kerala Tourism unveils tourism clubs in college campuses