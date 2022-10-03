NMMS Scholarship 2022: Last date to apply for EWS scheme extended till October 15 – Deets inside

The last date for submission of application for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme (NMCMSS) for the year 2022-23 has been extended till October 15, 2022, an official statement on Monday said.

Under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to prevent their drop out at class eighth and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage, the statement said.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class nine every year and their continuation / renewal in grades 10 to 12th for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs. 12000/- per annum, the statement added.

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – a platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme, the statement noted.

Further, the statement mentioned students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in class seven examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship. The statement added that a relaxation by 5% is given to SC/ST students. The last date of INO level (L1) verification is October 31st, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is November 15, 2022.

