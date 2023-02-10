NMIMS in collaboration with Virginia Polytechnic Institute announces dual degree programme

SVKM’s NMIMS, Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, has announced a new dual degree programme in collaboration with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), as per an official statement. The dual degree programme aims to offer a Master of Science (Economics) that spans two years, with one year at NMIMS and the next year at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, USA.

The objective of the programme is to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of various fields of economics and the ability to build and test economic models using sophisticated tools and advanced data techniques, it said.

Furthermore, the curriculum focus is on experiential and skill-based learning that is designed to meet the demands of the modern corporation, the government, and academia. It will prepare students for the world of finance, consulting, and the gig economy as well as more research-focused jobs involving strong analytical and quantitative skills.

Students will also have the opportunity to pursue a PhD at Virginia Tech or other institutions in the US and elsewhere, the statement added. Upon completion of the dual degree programme, students will receive an MSc Economics degree from NMIMS, and an MA in Economics degree, from Virginia Tech. Additionally, Virginia Tech is in the process of obtaining a STEM certificate for its Master’s in Economics, which will allow international students to receive Optional Practical Training for three years after the completion of their degree.