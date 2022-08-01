NMIMS university launches BTech programmes in computer engineering and data science

The School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME), a constituent school of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has launched undergraduate programmes in computer engineering, computer science and engineering in data science at its Jadcherla campus.

According to an official statement, the programmes aim to help prepare the youth in Telangana for the latest and fast-emerging technology jobs. The admission process for the programmes has begun.

“Till a few years ago, Telangana was facing a shortage of admissions in engineering programs. This was due to a lack of job opportunities as well as the presence of wide skill gaps owing to programs that were not in tandem with the rapidly changing IT sector,” Sharad Mhaiskar, pro vice chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, said.

He further added that the trend is now reversing and there is a resurgence of demand for up-to-date engineering programs owing to the near complete adoption of digitization, development of infrastructure in the state, and entry of multinational IT firms like Facebook and Amazon. “What we will particularly see is an exponential rise in Data Science jobs. As per reports, as many as 11.5 million jobs are expected by 2026,” Mhaiskar said.

The statement further stated that the BTech programme in computer engineering at the school is a comprehensive four-year course. The BTech programme in computer science and engineering, data science, is also a four-year programme. The curriculum of the programmes follow international standards that aim to create a balance of mathematics, basic sciences, humanities, and computer engineering.

According to the statement, the two BTech programmes are approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The statement added that the courses are requisite in the framework of the growing number of companies in Telangana which have included machine learning and data science into their business operations.

Further, the statement added that the programmes will offer industry internships, and industry-based project works to facilitate students in the form of job offers or further studies and research.

Read Also: Cliniminds partners with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital to offer certification programmes