NMIMS ties up with Mirae Asset Foundation to offer scholarships for MBA students

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), School of Business Management (SBM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF), announcing scholarships for deserving and needy students at NMIMS.



“This scholarship from MAF will aid our effort in building an inclusive and diverse student cohort in our program. It will also strengthen our collective resolve in ensuring that no needy student is denied the educational opportunity due to lack of financial support,” Prashant Mishra, dean, NMIMS School of Business Management, said.



The scholarship will be given to the first and second-year MBA students at NMIMS School of Business Management for the next three academic years, beginning 2021-22. In addition, the grant will cover partial annual fees of the students in the first and second year of the course.



“To further establish strong ties with NMIMS and in line with our objective to support the youth pursuing higher education, we have decided to support the students pursuing MBA program through this meritorious and need-based scholarships. I am certain that in the coming years, Mirae Asset Foundation’s partnership with NMIMS will lead to strengthening several streams of educational leadership and excellence in India, thereby establishing a rich legacy for future generations,” Ritesh Patel, Director, Mirae Asset Foundation, said.



After reviewing their application, the students for scholarships will be selected based on their merit and needs. Furthermore, the candidates selected by NMIMS SBM will be interviewed by Mirae Asset Foundation and assessed for the scholarship award.



The students receiving this scholarship will be referred to as ‘Mirae Asset Scholars’ and take on certain hours of community service in the field of education or any other area of service with the permission of the University at the time of the awarding of the scholarship.



