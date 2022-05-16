NMIMS Shirpur commences admission for a 4 year degree program at SAST

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), s Deemed-to-be University has commenced admission for four years B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons.) undergraduate degree program to impart education in agriculture and allied sectors from a wider perspective.

The program claims to offers various theoretical and practical sessions in several disciplines including agronomy, genetics and plant breeding, soil science and agricultural chemistry, agricultural entomology, agricultural economics and agribusiness management, plant physiology, plant biochemistry, plant pathology, agricultural extension, horticulture, agricultural statistics and information technology, plant molecular biology and biotechnology, environmental sciences, nutrition and food technology, humanities, and animal sciences.

The admission is currently open and will close in July 2022. For the batch commencing in August 2022, SAST has announced a total intake strength of 60 seats. Candidates can apply on the official website of the university paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2000 plus applicable taxes for processing the application. The last date for application is July 24, 2022 for Phase I and August 28, 2022 for Phase II.

Eligible candidates seeking admission for the B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture degree must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and must have obtained a minimum of 50% aggregate marks with physics (P), chemistry (C) and mathematics (M)/PCB/PCMB (Biology) or agriculture (PCMB) from a recognized board/university. Candidates appearing for their final 10+2 or equivalent examination can also apply, provided they meet minimum cut-off marks and produce all the necessary documents, in original, at the time of admission.

With inputs from PTI.

