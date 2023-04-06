NMIMS School of Science opens admissions for BA, MA, PhD programmes

SVKM’s NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS) has announced the commencement of the admissions process for its Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral programmes.

Aspiring students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of science can now apply for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes offered by SDSOS.

The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programmes are available in Applied Psychology, Biomedical Science, and Animation and VFX, while the Master of Science (M.Sc.) programmes are offered in Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Applied Psychology, and Physiotherapy. The school also offers Ph.D. programme in Science with various disciplines such as Chemistry, and Biological Sciences.

“The school provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and innovation. Our interdisciplinary approach to education prepares students for successful careers in science and beyond, while our emphasis on co-curricular and extracurricular activities ensures their holistic development,” Purvi Bhatt, I/C dean, Sunandan Divatia School of Science, said.