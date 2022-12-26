NMIMS School of Performing Arts opens admissions for 2023 academic session

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Performing Arts (SoPA) has opened admissions for the 2023 academic session in B.A. (Music – Indian Music) (Vocal/Sitar) and B.A. (Music – Western Contemporary Music) (Vocals | Piano | Guitar | Drums) programmes.

According to an official statement, the three-year B.A. programme in (Music – Indian Music) (Vocal/Sitar) includes both practical and theoretical learning. The B.A. (Music – Western Contemporary Music) (Vocals | Piano | Guitar | Drums) programme includes training by industry leaders with the overall approach of theory, practical and technological needs. Furthermore, the course offers a 40-hour internship programme to the third year students under which they get a chance to work with famous musicians, composers and various production houses.

“The school provides opportunities to those who wish to pursue a career in the music industry. Our curriculum is designed with the most advanced music infrastructure to ensure that the students of SoPA emerge with solid foundations in the music stream of their choice. Our industry linkages and expert faculty translate into better career opportunities for our students,” Vikas Bharadwaj, associate dean, School of Performing Arts, said.

The eligibility criteria for admissions for the courses require candidates to have passed 10+2 or equivalent examinations in any stream and have obtained a minimum of 50% aggregate. Special consideration is given to students who exhibit special skills and proclivity to music, the statement said.

The selection of students for both the programmes is made on the basis of two-five minute unlisted and unedited YouTube videos uploaded by them. Shortlisted students are called for an online audition at a date provided by the school.