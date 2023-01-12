NMIMS opens registration for LAT 2023

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has invited applications for admissions in its B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) programmes. Registration for NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (LAT) 2023 are open now. NMIMS-LAT is a national aptitude test that is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule and Chandigarh.

According to an official release, NMIMS School of Law (SOL) is approved by the Bar Council of India. It aims to provide quality legal education and offers the same LAW curriculum across all its campuses. The school provides a state-of-the-art campus and a range of modern facilities, including classrooms, moot courts and a library stocked with a wide range of legal resources.

Furthermore, the School of Law engages in case study models and class-debate methods as its teaching pedagogy. It has incorporated a compulsory credit-based internship programme and outcome-based learning with practical subjects such as legal writing and moot courts and contemporary curriculum with modern courses such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Our B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programmes are of five-year with a global focus that prepare students for careers in law and related fields. The School of Law at SVKM’s NMIMS is dedicated to producing innovative and socially responsible law professionals through a holistic education that values professionalism, ethics, diversity, justice, integrity and academic excellence,” Durgambini Patel, Dean, Kirit P Mehta School of Law, NMIMS, said.

Here’s is the eligibility criteria and selection process for NMIMS’s law courses