NMIMS opens admissions for School of Mathematics and Applied Statistics and Analytics

NMIMS has announced the commencement of admissions for the School of Mathematics and Applied Statistics and Analytics. The programs open for admission include B.Sc. in Applied Mathematical Computing, B Sc in Applied Statistics and Analytics, B Sc, Data Science, BSc (Hons) in Artificial Intelligence (AI), M Sc in Applied Statistics and Analytics, and M Sc in Statistics and Data Science.

NMIMS’ School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics aims to foster employable mathematicians, applied statisticians, data analysts, and AI practitioners. The students will also be exposed to humanities topics that are relevant to their own growth.

The three year course being offered at the Mumbai Campus covers diverse areas like Financial Mathematics, Mathematical Biology, Machine Learning and Deep learning. The 6-Semister long programs running in the Navi Mumbai Campus is designed to enable the students with insights to applications of statistics to various fields from the undergraduate level itself.

Students with a minimum 50% aggregate in any stream with Mathematics or Statistics, Mathematics and Statistics (Science / Commerce / Arts) from HSC or equivalent board will be eligible for the course. The admission criteria entails a merit list based on performance of the candidate in Mathematics/ Statistics /Mathematics and Statistics marks obtained in 10+2 or equivalent examination.

“In the age of data clouds and data lakes, mathematics and statistics is a fast growing science. To obtain useful insights from data, statistical approaches need to be applied, making it an imperative pillar in the field of data science. Traditional tools of mathematics, applied statistics and analytics are being modified to create new techniques and methods to address challenges across industries,” Sushil Kulkarni, dean, School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics, said.

With inputs from PTI.

