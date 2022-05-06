NMIMS announces admissions for BBA and B.Com for Chandigarh Campus

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), School of Commerce has announced the commencement of admissions for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for the Chandigarh Campus. Both the programmes have a duration of three years.

Eligible candidates should have passed 12th grade or equivalent exam from a recognised board, with a minimum aggregate marks of 60%. Students have to appear for NPAT Examinations, further to which, depending on the merit score and the preference of the students for campuses, the final allotment will be extended.

“We extensively collaborate with industries and organisations in order to formulate training programs of mutual interest for the benefit of the students. We also associate the University with Councils, Academic Bodies of administrative education and corporate bodies in relation to the courses, curriculum development and advancement along with the upgradation in the course content to ensure that a student is well equipped with all the knowledge and skills required to become directly employable,” Harpreet Gill assistant professor, School of Commerce, NMIMS, Chandigarh Campus, said.

NMIMS School of Commerce claims to have facilitated collaborations with various institutes and organisations in India and abroad for exchange programs.

With inputs from PTI.

