NMIMS Admissions 2023: Registration to close for CET, NPAT, NLAT exams on May 24

The registration window for NMIMS UG entrance tests, namely NMIMS-CET, NPAT, and NLAT, is set to close on May 24, 2023. These crucial entrance exams are mandatory for undergraduate students aspiring to pursue successful careers in various fields, including Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding and Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship, and Family Business, as well as Law.

NMIMS-CET serves as the gateway for undergraduate students seeking to embark on successful careers in Engineering, Technology Management, Pharmacy, and Pharma Management. The programmes encompassed by NMIMS-CET include B-Tech (four years), integrated B-Tech + MBA Tech (five years), and integrated B Pharm + MBA (five years) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) in Mumbai and Shirpur, as well as the School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) in Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad, Dhule, and Chandigarh campuses.

The Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai, along with the School of Pharmacy nda Technology Management (SPTM) in Shirpur and Hyderabad campuses, offers the B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.), a five-year dual-degree programme.

For students interested in law, NMIMS-LAT presents the NMIMS LAT 2023, a law entrance exam enabling admissions to the five-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programmes. These programmes are conducted at SVKM NMIMS’ Kirit P Mehta School of Law in Mumbai, as well as the School of Law in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh campuses. Established in 2013 and approved by the Bar Council of India, the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law offers a curriculum that includes compulsory credit-based Internship and Moot Court subjects. Additionally, the school features a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and Placement Support Team to facilitate student-corporate interactions.

Furthermore, the NMIMS National Test for Programmes After Twelfth (NPAT) 2023, or NMIMS-NPAT, serves as the entrance exam for undergraduate programmes across multiple campuses. NPAT 2023 covers admissions to various undergraduate degree programmes, including BBA, B.Sc. Finance, and B.Com. (Hons.) at the Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce in Mumbai, as well as the School of Commerce in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Indore campuses. Additionally, it covers B.Sc. Economics at the Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics in Mumbai, along with the School of Economics in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses. Other programmes include B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts at Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts in Mumbai, BBA in Branding and Advertising at the School of Branding and Advertising in Mumbai, BBA (International Business) at NMIMS Centre for International Studies in Mumbai, and BBMM at Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business in Mumbai.

Prospective students are encouraged to complete their registrations through the official website, http://www.nmims.edu/admission, before the upcoming deadline of May 24, 2023,.

To be eligible for admission into the aforementioned programmes, candidates have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and obtained a minimum of 50% – 60% aggregate marks from a recognised board. To apply for admission, register through http://www.nmims.edu/admission.

