Opening medical college becomes easy! NMC notifies new regulations with relaxed requirements

The newly formed National Medical Commission (NMC) has eased the minimum requirement for opening new medical colleges in the country by constituting a fresh regulation in place of the two-decade-old regulations. Titled as “Minimum Requirements For Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations (2020)” the new regulations will replace the previous “Minimum Standard Requirements for Medical Colleges” which had been constituted in the year 1999.

The new regulation, apart from being applicable on new colleges, will apply to existing medical colleges which want to increase the intake of MBBS students from the year 2021-22, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among the major changes brought in the new regulations, the NMC has cut down the area of land required to establish a new medical college in addition to providing flexibility to medical colleges in utilising the available space on their campus. The new regulation will also allow sharing of teaching spaces at the campus by faculty from all departments in contrast to the presently applicable rigid regulations. The minimum space required for establishing the college library and the minimum number of journals and books have also been eased down, according to the Health Ministry release.

The new regulations have also made mandatory the establishment of a “Skills Laboratory” for training students in addition to mandating the presence of student counselling services to help students cope with stress better.

Another significant change brought by the new regulations is the requirement of a multi-speciality hospital with 300 beds, which should be functioning at least for two years at the time of the application for establishing a new medical college. The release noted that a well-functioning hospital is one of the most basic parts of the medical training. While the previous regulations also specified the need of a functional hospital, it did not specify the time for which the hospital should be functioning at the time of the application of the new college.

The beds required department wise has also been rationalised in proportion to the students intake of the medical college. To usher in outside faculty and relaxtu7uui the rigid regulations on the medical college, the regulations in addition to the minimum qualification has also added the category of “visiting faculty”.

The bottlenecks in getting the regulatory permit for establishing new medical colleges have for long been highlighted for lack of hospitals and affordable medical care.