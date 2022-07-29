NMC advises installation of cameras in all medical colleges and institutes to boost transparency

Regulatory body National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory to all medical colleges and institutes which recommends installation of cameras in the premises, in a bid to improve the quality of medical education in the country.

“Use of such technology and artificial intelligence would make assessments and instructions transparent and an ongoing process instead of the current one time process,” an official source said.

According to the statement, the total number of cameras recommended for installation is 25. Out of them one should be installed at the main entrance of the hospital and college, two at the patient registration centre, and five at the Outpatient Department (OPDs). The number of cameras to be installed in the OPDs depends on the number of OPDs in the medical college. However, it should cover medicine OPD, surgical, gynecological, pediatrics, and orthopedic OPD among others.

Apart from this, the advisory has recommended installation of two cameras at the pre-anaesthesia area and recovery area in the operation theatre complex, two at the faculty lounge and attendance making area, five at all five lecture theatres, one at the anatomy dissection hall, two each at the physiology lab/bio-chemistry UG labs and patho and microbiology labs and one each at the pharmacology lab, patient attendant waiting area and emergency and casualty ward.

Furthermore, the NMC has recommended that institutes use digital video recorders with high processing power with networking for remote accessibility and suggested recorders with 16 channels and CCTVs to be with four-k resolution.

The advisory has been issued in continuation of the digital mission mode project run by NMC and the erstwhile Medical Council of India to ensure and monitor availability of adequate number of patients teaching faculty and to monitor regular teaching programmes in the medical colleges.

The step has been taken to provide a robust monitoring mechanism that works for transparency and accountability in the functioning of medical colleges.

The statement further mentioned that if this facility is utilised properly, it would be a way forward for digitisation of the assessment process for approvals granted to medical colleges either for enhancement of undergraduate courses or starting or enhancement of post graduate courses.



