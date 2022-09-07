Indian medical students from Ukraine are allowed to complete education in other countries, says NMC

Medical students of India, who had returned from Ukraine during war, will now be able to relocate to universities in other countries and complete their studies, an official statement of National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

According to the statement, considering the special circumstances, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine to allow such students complete their educational courses as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only.

Furthermore, as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, students studying in foreign medical colleges are required to complete their education and obtain a degree from a single university only.

A public notice issued by National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday said the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally.

However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, the official notice from National Medical Commission (NMC) read.

“The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled,” the public notice said.

In a recent development, Kerala High Court ordered that the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) new guidelines for reducing fees in private colleges for half of the total approved seats will not be applicable to educational institutions in Kerala.

Furthermore, in February, the Prime Minister had announced that 50% of the fees in private medical institutes will be reduced to the fee level of government institutes. Medical institutes will have to comply with this decision from the new academic year, in March, the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) announced.

