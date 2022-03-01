NLU collaborates with Eleos Justice at Monash Law School, launches online courses on forensics and mental health

The new courses aims at imparting an understanding the use and limitations of forensics science in criminal law and relevance of mental disability in criminal justice system.

National Law University (NLU) Delhi’s centres Project39A and Centre for Communication Governance (CCG) has launched two online courses on forensics and mental health in collaboration with Eleos Justice at Monash Law School, Australia.

The new courses – Forensic Mental Health and Criminal Justice and Decoding Forensics for legal professionals will focus on imparting an understanding the use and limitations of forensics science in criminal law and relevance of mental disability in criminal justice system.

Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, vice chancellor, NLU Delhi, said, “NLU Delhi’s focus since inception has been to look beyond normative legal studies pattern and frame new multi-disciplinary courses and encourage research in specialised areas that are still nascent”.

“This focus only got stronger with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the thrust of which is to transform cross-disciplinary research in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). This gets reflected in the work our research centres are constantly undertaking,” he further added.

Maitreyi Misra, founding member of Project 39A, said, “In the course of our work, we have realised the barriers that a lack of interdisciplinary learning was creating for students and practitioners of law. (Thus, the courses) have been designed with the purpose of getting the different fields to speak to each other, rather than at each other in the courtroom. We have forensic scientists and forensic psychiatrists speaking to lawyers and the law, which enhances the learning experience but also has real world consequences in terms of the application to legal practice.”

Recently, NLU Delhi’s CCG launched its first edition of Technology Law and Policy Certificate Course which touches crucial themes related to information technology and cyber laws, emerging technology, privacy and data protection, platform governance, cybersecurity and information security, intellectual property and technology, and competition law and technology.

Daniel Mathew, Director, CCG, NLU Delhi said, “The course is designed to help students learn the legal, public policy and socio-political contours of cyberspace, and technology law and policy and their implications for our society. Our aim is to build the capacity of young professionals, students and stakeholders in the ecosystem around technology law and policy issues”

