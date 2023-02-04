NIU organises student awareness programmes on state investment schemes

Noida International University has organised a student awareness programme on various state investment schemes for young entrepreneurs in association with the UP government, as per an official statement.

The purpose of the programme was to acknowledge the students about their potential, and the facilities which are being provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In addition, it aims to develop the entrepreneurship skills of students with the help of various schemes and financial and administrative support systems of the UP state government available to encourage new generation’s young entrepreneurs.

As a part of the event, a delegation of government senior officials addressed students and informed them about various investment schemes and interparental support by state and central government available for new-generation entrepreneurs, it stated.

Andra Vamsi, IAS, mission director skill development mission, UP state goverment informed various investment and skill development schemes and programs of state government available for young entrepreneurs through a power presentation.

Furthermore, Uma Bhardwaj, vice-chancellor, Noida International University, informed the audience about the university’s centre of Innovation and Incubation and Entrepreneurship which claims to work with the MSME department of UP state government to support the students of Noida International University who want to establish their own startups with their innovative ideas.